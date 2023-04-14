If you commute on I-580, you'll want to make sure to give yourself some extra time on Monday. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is set to start a repaving project this Sunday.
NDOT have plans to make improvements such as new asphalt, new reflective stripes, new drainage, signs, and a bridge deck.
Starting on Sunday, April 16, NDOT will be reducing southbound I-580 lanes between Mill Street and Peckham Lane for construction. Construction hours will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., but that's just the beginning.
NDOT's public information officer gave a breakdown of what exactly people should expect during the process of replacing the roadway.
Meg Ragonese, NDOT Public Information Officer, says, "The good news is that this weekend, we at NDOT, launch a project to completely resurface and reconstruct I-580 and the aging interstate surface between Mill Street and Peckham Lane."
After NDOT is done with the southbound lanes, they will switch to working on the northbound lanes. During the day, it will be reduced to three lanes and just one at night. There are some weekends they plan for there to be one lane all day to help speed up the process which is expected to start in mid-May.
Ragonese, says, "And even though a majority of lane closures will take place during overnight hours, we want to remind each and every driver who travels this section of I-580 through central Reno to be aware of these lane reductions."
NDOT wants to remind everyone to pack your patience and drive the speed limit.
You can check up on any construction updates by clicking here.