Ninth Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ride starting at Idlewild Park on Saturday

The Blue Knights Nevada II and the Rumbling Cowboys LEMCs are presenting the Ninth Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ride.
The ride will start at the Hoff Memorial on Saturday, May 7 and is open to all riders, classic cars and others who choose to show their support. All proceeds will go to maintaining the James D. Hoff Memorial.
The first 100 paid riders are guaranteed to receive a t-shirt and ride pin and all riders will receive a lunch.
Click here to sign up. You can also register on site at 9 a.m., the cost to sign up is $45 per person.