Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center (SMC), will host its first community health fair on Wednesday, July 13 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 625 Innovation Drive near the intersection of Longley Lane and Double R Blvd.

The health fair is open to the public, and to protect those in our community and patients in the hospital, all attendees will be asked to wear a mask while in the facility. 

The following services will be offered at the designated prices:

  • $25 - Sports Physicals (Email Chris.George@uhsinc.com for a reservation time. Walk-ins welcome.)
  • $20 - Chemistry Panel (comprehensive metabolic panel includes 15 different tests)*
  • $20 - Lipid Panel (cholesterol, HDL/LDL ratio and triglycerides test to evaluate hormone level)*
  • $35 - Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (regulates thyroid function)
  • $35 - Free T4 (tests for thyroid function)
  • $15 - Complete blood count with Auto Diff (checks for anemia, infection and other diseases)
  • $35 - Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA, test for prostate cancer)
  • $20 - ABO/RH Blood Type (identifies blood type)
  • $30 - Hemoglobin A1C (Glycosylated hemoglobin. Monitors glucose control over time.)
  • $40 - Vitamin D 25 Hydroxy (tests for vitamin D deficiency)
  • $35 - Electrocardiogram (EKG, identifies arrhythmias)

*Requires fasting for 10-12 hours prior to test

A nurse will be available on-site to answer any questions from attendees. We are unable to bill insurance for health fair services. However, we provide a receipt for patients who want to submit for reimbursement. Only cash, check or credit will be accepted.

For more information, call 775-356-6662.

(Northern Nevada Health System)