Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center (SMC), will host its first community health fair on Wednesday, July 13 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 625 Innovation Drive near the intersection of Longley Lane and Double R Blvd.
The health fair is open to the public, and to protect those in our community and patients in the hospital, all attendees will be asked to wear a mask while in the facility.
The following services will be offered at the designated prices:
- $25 - Sports Physicals (Email Chris.George@uhsinc.com for a reservation time. Walk-ins welcome.)
- $20 - Chemistry Panel (comprehensive metabolic panel includes 15 different tests)*
- $20 - Lipid Panel (cholesterol, HDL/LDL ratio and triglycerides test to evaluate hormone level)*
- $35 - Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (regulates thyroid function)
- $35 - Free T4 (tests for thyroid function)
- $15 - Complete blood count with Auto Diff (checks for anemia, infection and other diseases)
- $35 - Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA, test for prostate cancer)
- $20 - ABO/RH Blood Type (identifies blood type)
- $30 - Hemoglobin A1C (Glycosylated hemoglobin. Monitors glucose control over time.)
- $40 - Vitamin D 25 Hydroxy (tests for vitamin D deficiency)
- $35 - Electrocardiogram (EKG, identifies arrhythmias)
*Requires fasting for 10-12 hours prior to test
A nurse will be available on-site to answer any questions from attendees. We are unable to bill insurance for health fair services. However, we provide a receipt for patients who want to submit for reimbursement. Only cash, check or credit will be accepted.
For more information, call 775-356-6662.
(Northern Nevada Health System)