(November 21, 2022) Our Center Reno, a local organization with a mission to "establish and maintain a safe, empowering, and supportive center in Northern Nevada", has released a statement in response to the violence that took place this weekend in Colorado Springs.
They mention that Our Center gathered at two events on Sunday, November 20, and observed a moment of silence at the each of the events for the victims at Club Q.
You can view the full statement below:
Our hearts go out to the Club Q victims and their families and loved ones. We stand with the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado in mourning and healing from this senseless tragedy, which has needlessly impacted so many.
Gun violence in this country disproportionally kills more LGBTQ+ people than the general population. With the wave of anti-transgender legislation signed into law last year and attacks on our community, we must stand in solidarity and work toward justice. Our lives are political simply living them and so are our deaths. Now more than ever, it is vital that you join us in creating the change needed for safety, liberty, and justice.
In the face of this horrific attack in Colorado Springs, it is more important than ever that we gather as chosen family to mourn and find solace together. Our hearts are broken.
Our Center’s community gathered last night in celebration of our Fall Festival Feast and then attended the Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil produced by members of the local clergy at the Unitarian Universalist Church. At both events a moment of silence was observed for the victims at Club Q.
Our Center also mentions their event on WORLD AIDS DAY on Thursday, December 1, at 8 p.m., where they will show the documentary Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine at Our Center followed by a screening of The Laramie Project. There will be time for discussion between the films.