Next Tuesday and Wednesday the Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue EMS and Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be conducting a fuels mitigation burn.
Crews will be burning off heavy fuels alongside along a two mile stretch of SR-447 south of Nixon in an effort to prevent future wildfires.
The burn area will be on SR-447 between Dead Ox at Mile Marker 10 and Little Nixon Road at Mile Marker 12.
Drivers should expect delays as traffic may have to be stopped periodically for safety. If possible please plan to use an alternate route to avoid this area.
(Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue EMS Department)