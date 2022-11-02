(November 2, 2022) Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday and the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada wants to remind residents that this weekend should also serve as a time to test smoke alarms and replace batteries if needed.
“One of the easiest ways to protect your home and family is to make sure that you have working smoke alarms,” said Mary Powell, executive director of the Northern Nevada Chapter. “Installing a smoke alarm can not only helps prevent destruction of property, but also injuries and even death.”
The Red Cross wants everyone to know these home fire facts
- Smoke alarms cut the risk of death from fire in half.
- You have two minutes to escape a burning house.
- Three of every five home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.
- On average, seven people die every day from a home fire.
Now is the ideal time to install smoke alarms, as well, according to the Red Cross. “There should be a smoke alarm on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas,” said Powell. “Residents should replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older because components, such as sensors, can become less sensitive over time.” (Follow alarm’s manufacturer instructions.)
Don’t have a working smoke alarm? Get them free from the Red Cross
Contact the Northern Nevada chapter at 775-954-1185, and leave your name, address, zip code, and phone number. This is a free service and there is no obligation.The smoke alarms are installed by Red Cross volunteers who will also customize evacuation plans and share education information during the installation visit.
Create & practice a fire escape plan
Along with working smoke alarms on every floor, remember:
- Practice your fire escape plan with family members twice a year.
- Designate a place where everyone can meet at a safe distance.
- Ensure children know what a smoke alarm sounds like and what to do when it goes off.
(Red Cross)