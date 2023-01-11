Reno City Council Approves Annual Increase of Sewer Connection Fee Rates

(January 11, 2023) During their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Reno City Council approved an ordinance that will amend Reno Municipal Code Title 12.
They amended it to revise the connection fee rates for both residential and industrial/commercial users, to establish the fees by service area, and to provide for an annual fee increase per the consumer price index-all urban consumers for the west urban area.
They say the existing sewer connection fee rates are not sufficient to pay for the future capacity needed at the Truckee Meadow Water Reclamation Facility (TMWRF), Reno Stead Water Reclamation Facility (RSWRF), and the respective sewer collection systems that carry the raw sewage from homes and businesses to these facilities.
Sewer connection fees are a one-time fee paid to connect to the sewer system either through a new or expanded existing use.
These fees are used to pay for increased capacity improvements within the sewer collection systems or treatment at water reclamation facilities and for the management of the resulting effluent.
The existing sewer connection fee rates have not increased or had any adjustments since 2014 and are not sufficient to pay for the future sewer capacity needed at the treatment plants or sewer collection system to accommodate future growth.
----------------------------------------------------------------
The City of Reno’s Regional Infrastructure team is hosting a sewer connection fee public workshop on Thursday, November 10 at 6 p.m. on the first floor of Reno City Hall (located at 1 E 1st St, Reno, NV 89501) in the Council Chamber.
Earlier this year, the City partnered with Farr West Engineering to conduct a sewer connection fee study.
The public workshop will explain the study findings and how it impacts the public.
A proposal will be presented to increase the sewer connection fee and how it will support continued growth and development in Reno.
City staff will obtain feedback from the public before taking the item to the Reno City Council for consideration.
The proposed one-time sewer connection fee would be for new uses, not user fees paid by existing customers quarterly. Businesses and entities that have paid sewer connection fees in the last three years were sent a mailer earlier this year, inviting them to the public workshop.
Sewer connection fees have not been increased since October 1, 2014. Increased sewer connection fees will pay for the expansion of the Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility, Reno Stead Water Reclamation System, and sewer collection system from the development site to the water reclamation facility to allow for increased sewer capacity for all new development and growth in Reno.
A sewer connection fee study was conducted in 2022 by Farr West Engineering. The study reviewed setting fees based on separate sewersheds, a uniform fee, and whether to include potential grant funding or credits for the future sale of water rights.
Ultimately, the study recommended increasing sewer connection fees and setting the rate based on separate sewersheds and including an offset for the sale of future water rights.
Community members are invited to join in person or virtually. (link)