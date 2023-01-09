The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is opening six Single Role Paramedic positions.
RFD says it is the first fire department in the area to integrate Single Role Paramedics into its operations.
They say the six positions will each consist of two-person crews, responding to emergencies in a transport ambulance.
RFD says, as the oldest fire department in the region, it is proud to move to the next chapter in the emergency services industry.
“As our region continues to grow and the need for emergency medical services increases, the Reno Fire Department and the City of Reno are looking forward to continued collaboration and increasing support to our regional partners and the communities we serve. Our expectation is that this will be a self-sustained program allowing us to remain fiscally responsible while expanding needed services to the community,” said Fire Chief David Cochran.
As members of the Reno Fire Department, Single Role Paramedic employees will be assigned to a rotating schedule of 48 hours on and 96 hours off for an average of a 56-hour workweek.
These individuals will live and work out of one of the fire stations.
RFD says their 'Single Role Paramedic' pay starts at $51,076.48. Benefits include no state income tax, Nevada PERS retirement plan, no social security participation, paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance for the employee, thirteen paid holidays, vacation and sick leave and deferred compensation plans are also available.
For more information about the position, you're asked to view this video and apply at Reno.Gov/Jobs.
The application period is now open and will close Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.