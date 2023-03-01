NV Energy crews are working to locate a leak that could be causing a smell of natural gas in the area of Summit Ridge and McCarran Blvd., according to the Reno Fire Department.
KTVN received a tip from a worried resident in the area around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The Reno Fire Department (RFD) said their crews were in the area searching for the source of the leak, but they couldn't locate any one area the smell might be stemming from.
RFD says NV Energy crews are out looking for the leak still, but NV Energy has not responded to KTVN with any further details.
If they do get back to us, you'll find that updated information here and on air.