Reno Little Theater Presenting "Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery"

Reno Little Theater is gearing up to present "Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" from January 20 to February 12, 2023.
Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a funny adventure.
Directed by Chad Sweet, the show features performances from Rosie Calkin, Ryan Costello, Jim Sturtevant, Ian Sorenson, Katie Hughes, Jessica Johnson, and Caulder Temple with stage management support from Benjamin Browder and Audra McCarroll.
Dates and showtimes are January 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, February 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 at 7:30 p.m. and January 22, 29 February 5, 12 at 2 p.m. at the theater’s location at 147 E. Pueblo Street.
Advanced reservations are strongly advised.
For tickets and information, visit www.renolittletheater.org or call (775) 813-8900.
Parental guidance is recommended for some mature-themes. Tickets are $15 for students, $23 for seniors, $28 for adults.
There is also a Name-Your-Price performance on Saturday, January 21st where audience members can choose what they want to pay to see the show.
There will also be a post-show talkback on Sunday, January 29th.