Update, October 21, 2022:
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that 45-year-old Eduardo Palacios-Luevano from Reno was sentenced to 20 years in prison on one count of Attempted Murder after having pleaded guilty in June to the charge.
Based on the sentence received, Palacios-Luevano was ordered to serve a minimum of 8 years in prison before parole eligibility begins.
The case against Palacios-Luevano began on April 4, 2021, when the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to a report of a battery with a weapon shooting call.
The victim who called to report the shooting stated she had been shot by her ex-husband after he broke into her home.
When WCSO deputies arrived, they located the victim who had been shot in her right hip. She was transported to the hospital where she received extensive treatment for her injury.
Responding deputies met with the victim’s family members, who had disarmed and detained Palacios-Luevano.
He was arrested after an investigation into the shooting and the DA's office filed criminal charges against him.
During the sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Carrie Morton argued that the horrific event, with the long-lasting impact on the victims involved, justifies the maximum sentence.
Palacios-Leuvano has been sentenced to 20 years.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43-year-old Eduardo Palacios is being held in Washoe County Jail on multiple felony charges in connection with the Saturday's shooting in Sun Valley.
Deputies say authorities were called to the 100 block of Staci Way shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, after reports of a known person breaking down the residents’ door and immediately shooting one of the adults inside. Deputies say one of two other adults who reside at the home tackled Palacios while the second took away his handgun. Deputies placed Palacios under arrest while one of the residents was still restraining the suspect.
The victim was transported to an area hospital.
Palacios is charged with Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Home Invasion while in Possession of a Firearm, and Burglary while in Possession of a Firearm.
If you or someone you know is in a violent domestic relationship, you can contact many community resources:
Crisis Support Services of Northern Nevada: 800-992-5757
Domestic Violence Resource Center: 775-329-4150
Safe Embrace – Family Violence Program & Shelter: 775-322-3466
Sierra Community House, Incline Village: 800-736-1060
Temporary Protection Order Office: 775-328-3127
As always, in an emergency call 911 for Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy response.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)