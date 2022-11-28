With four performances to choose from December 2 - 4, the Reno Phil Orchestra and Chorus will welcome performers and artists in the community to the stage to accompany the orchestra.
With performances ranging from dancing and alpine horns, to a sing along with the audience, Spirit of the Season offers something for all to enjoy.
“The holidays are a great time to bring the family together and create new memories,” said Ignacio Barrón Viela, President & CEO of the Reno Phil. “Spirit of the Season offers many opportunities to create memories and has a diverse program of music to offer enjoyment to anyone who attends.”
Featured on the program is CJ Greer, University of Nevada, Reno professor and vocalist. She holds degrees in musical theatre, pedagogy, vocal performance and classical music from Penn State University and a degree from University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana in music education. She has performed all over the world from Broadway to Carnegie Hall while receiving multiple Helen Hayes award nominations for her work.
“I am looking forward to seeing the what the final product looks like with our orchestra and performers,” said Jason Altieri, Associate Conductor of the Reno Phil. “My favorite part of these events is seeing the joy it brings to so many and the smiles on their faces when they leave the concert hall.”
This concert and showcase would not be possible without our generous sponsors of the event.
Thank you to Greater Nevada Credit Union, Bill Pearce Motors, Edna B. & Bruno Benna Foundation, Bergdahl Associates, American Wealth Management, Heidemarie Rochlin, Jackie & Steve Kane Trust, Robert L. Seale & Judith F. Simpson, Gigi & Lash Turville and Michael & Judi Henry.