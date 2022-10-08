The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony is having its Annual Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair on October 8, 2022.
You can stop by any time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Gymnasium at Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, 34 Reservation Road in Reno, NV.
Admission is free, but you must wear a mask and social distance.
There will also be free trick or treat bags.
There are unique, one of a kind gifts, jewelry, silverwork, beadwork, native house décor, baked goods with traditional foods, and more. Plus, Indian Tacos are being sold.
This year's fair is dedicated to William "Willie" Astor, who passed away earlier this year.
His mother started the craft fair 24 years ago when Willie was 11 years old, as a fundraiser for him and his mom to go on a class trip.