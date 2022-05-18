Crews responded to reports of a small brushfire at 3125 S Virginia St. around 6 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Captain Brewer with the Reno Fire Department (RFD) told our crew on scene that the apartment complex at the address, Southwest Village Apartments, was never threatened by the fire, but five units responded to the scene.
As of 7 p.m., Reno Fire crews are cleaning up hot spots in the area.
RFD is now running an investigation to find the cause of the fire.
