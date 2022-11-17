The Reno-Tahoe International Airport says they're experiencing their busiest November since 2008.
The busy holiday travel will also be impacted by construction.
This has led to the closure of the former passenger drop-off lanes, reduction in number of entrances and a narrowed ticketing hall.
“I know people are used to the Reno dash here where you could park and get to your gate in 30 minutes. There may still be sometimes you can do that but if you're traveling during a heavy travel time, that's not going to happen,” says Stacey Sunday, Director of Corporate Communications, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority.
Airport officials are urging costumers arrive two hours early.
They also say to utilize resources like their parking availability tool before heading over.
And when you get to the airport, keep a look out for new signs directing you where to go.
The airport tells us there's not really a good time to start construction projects like this.
They say all the work being done is necessary to create more space in order to keep up with Northern Nevada's growth.
“There's a lot of people moving here, businesses moving here, the airport hasn't changed that much in the last 10 years and we're really at the point now where we need to modernize need to expand need to match the growth of the region,” says Daren Griffin: President & CEO, Reno Tahoe Airport Authority.
Right now the airport is expanding the ticketing hall. They plan to add restrooms, wheelchair access and more.
That specific project is expected to be completed in early 2024.
After that, they plan on improving their rental car services, ground transportation, and replacing airline gates.
