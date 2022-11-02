(November 2, 2022) The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a two-day hiring event to recruit full- and part-time Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO).
The hiring event will be held Friday, November 4 from noon to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott located at 6855 South Virginia Street in Reno.
Free parking is available in the hotel parking lot.
During the hiring sessions, interested applicants can learn about the duties of a TSO, get an overview of federal employment benefits, which include paid training, paid annual and sick leave, health care benefits for full- and part-time employees and a generous 401k plan.
Interested applicants can get assistance with the federal application process at this event.
TSA has 25 immediate job openings and the starting pay is $21.13 per hour, which equates to more than $43,000 annually for full-time employees.
In addition, TSA is paying a recruitment incentive of $500 to each new hire upon starting with TSA and $500 after one year of service.
All employees are also eligible for up to $5,000 per year in tuition reimbursement.
Over the past several months, TSA has leveraged national TSA staffing assets at RNO to keep the security checkpoints operational.