Nevada State Police has identified the driver killed in a rollover crash on I-80 east near West McCarran Blvd. last week.
NSP says last Thursday, 31-year-old Jordan Matthew Adler was driving a 1998 GMC Suburban eastbound when the SUV drifted into the center median and hit a marker. NSP says he then steered the SUV to the right and crossed both lanes onto the West McCarran on-ramp, where it hit a guardrail and rolled over down an embankment.
The Eugene, Oregon man was thrown from the SUV. He died on scene.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220501807. If anyone has any information about this crash, send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.
#BREAKING Fatal rollover crash: IR-80 E/B at west McCarran on-ramp. Single vehicle (black GM pickup), single occupant confirmed deceased. On-ramp partially blocked for investigation. #DriveSafeNevada— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) May 26, 2022