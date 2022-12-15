Second Judicial District Specialty Courts Making Positive Impact on Veterans Lives

Presiding Judge Egan Walker will hold the first in-person graduation for the Veterans Treatment Court since the court began conducting hearings remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020.
Created in 2009, the Veterans Treatment Court aims to help veterans of the Armed Forces and National Guard and active-duty military members who suffer from problems related to military service or readjustment to civilian life. The Veterans Treatment Court targets non-violent, justice-involved veterans suffering from mental illness, alcohol or substance use, post-traumatic stress disorder or military sexual trauma. Participants must be referred to this Court.
The Court partners with local providers specializing in certain areas of expertise, such as substance use counseling, case management, drug testing, and referrals to vocational, academic, and housing programs.
Additionally, the Veterans Administration may provide housing, case management, and psychiatrist and medication services for certain participants.
A very special graduation ceremony will include Veterans Treatment Court participant Mr. Jack Scheffler.
It's happening Monday, Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Second Judicial District Court, Department 7, 75 Court Street, Reno.
The SJDC has eight specialty court programs including Adult Drug Court, Family Treatment Court, Felony DUI Court, Medication-Assisted Treatment Court, Mental Health Court, Prison Re-Entry Court, Veterans Court, and Youth Offender Diversion Court, serving more than 700 participants each year.
NADCP findings indicate that Specialty Courts reduce crime by 45% more than other sentencing options.
Participants in Specialty Courts programs are six times more likely to complete substance abuse treatment than those not involved in a judicial program.
Without judicial oversight, 70% of substance-abusing offenders drop out of treatment.
Nevada’s Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) awards grants to pay for mandated drug and alcohol testing, as well as counseling, electronic monitoring, incentives, and other costs of a Specialty Court program.
In addition to state funds, other sources of revenue include federal funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) which provides funding to establish and enhance specialty court services.