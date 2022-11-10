The Medicare Store will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Reno location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 15 at 10 a.m.
The new location is at 465 S. Meadows Parkway, Suite 2, Reno, NV.
The Medicare Store is a Nevada-based, unbiased company that provides cost-free personalized Medicare advice.
A team of senior leaders and The Medicare Store agents will be onsite to give tours of the new storefront, as well as refreshments for attendees and materials about Medicare enrollment.
The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is open now until December 7, 2022. This period allows all seniors eligible for Medicare to make changes to their Medicare coverage.
“It’s been our pleasure to support the Reno community since we opened our first location last year. We’re excited to expand our presence to help more local seniors with free, unbiased, personal advice and look forward to welcoming you at our event,” said Calvin Bagley, President/CEO.
Since its opening in late 2021, The Medicare Store in Reno has helped over 2,000 people with their Medicare decisions and enrollments.
With the opening of this second location, the goal is to help even more Reno residents choose the best Medicare option for them with unbiased guidance from The Medicare Store agents.
Medicare Orientation Classes and Workshops
The Medicare Store also offers FREE Medicare Orientation classes and Workshops in both Reno and Carson City every month, indefinitely. There are almost 750 residents in Northern Nevada (Carson City, Reno, and surrounding areas) who are turning 65 each month. The Medicare Store is prepared to offer these residents imperative information about Medicare by offering these Medicare Orientation classes and Workshops, in English and Spanish for free.
The classes are purely educational to fulfill a need in Northern Nevada. No products will be sold at these events.
Those who should attend these classes are close to turning 65, coming off a group plan, or already on Medicare but aren’t sure they’re getting all of the benefits they deserve.
The one hour class will take the mystery out of Medicare. Class attendees will learn how Medicare works and what to expect with each of the plan options and will receive education about Medicare parts A, B, C, and D and about Medicare Supplements (Medigap). Workshop attendees will also be educated on how they can review their Medicare benefits on an annual basis.
For more information about these classes or workshops, visit freemedicareseminars.com or call (775) 335-2035.