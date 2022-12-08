Sierra Nevada Properties Fallon has announced a donation drive benefiting Wishing Tree Fallon, which helps Churchill County youth in need.
This season, Wishing Tree Fallon will be accepting donations that include, but are not limited to: art supplies, learning toys, books for kids of all ages, warm clothes and other essentials.
Monetary donations are also accepted in the form of a check made out to ITPA.
Donations can be dropped off at the Sierra Nevada Properties Fallon Office at 941 W. Williams Ave Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The donation drive will end Tuesday, December 13.
Sierra Nevada Properties has been locally owned and operated since opening their doors in August of 1979.