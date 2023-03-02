Conditions for some areas are still treacherous enough to delay or cancel school following a few days of blizzarding.
The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District will observe a two-hour delay on Friday, March 3.
The district says crews have worked tirelessly to clear campuses of snow, working closely with city and county snow removal representatives.
Lake Tahoe Unified School District observed a two-hour day and are informing area residents that some bus routes are inaccessible due to snow accumulation.
Progress was made on both city and county roads; however, there are still some areas inaccessible to buses which include:
- 12th and James
- James and 10th
- Atrori & Mandan
- Oneidas & Abaco
- Sacramento & Los Angeles
- Lakeview & Sacramento
- Sacramento & Tallac
- Midway & Pentagon
- Silver Dollar & Ponderosa
- Primrose & Rocky Point
If feasible, the school district is asking that parents take their child to an alternate bus stop and/or drive them to the school site.
It is possible that the same areas will also be inaccessible for take home and ask that students take an alternate bus and or parents pick them up from the school site.
Middle School and High School students will be dropped off at the nearest stop to their home. Elementary students that cannot be transported to a stop near their home will be taken to the LTUSD Bus Garage for parent pick up.