Holiday shoppers searching for unique, local Christmas gifts can peruse a variety of creations from area artists and crafters on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Sparks Heritage Museum’s 2nd Annual Holiday Craft Fair. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.
Vendors include Ajaba Naturals, Aura Beadworks, Ginger Blossoms Jewelry, Original 36, SMD Woodwork, Spoonfest Jewelry, Truckee Meadows Candle Co., Wraps by Shalene, Woodsong Herbs, and works by artists Lula Adams, Donna Ballard, Gordon Dicey, Christine Gill, and Rebecca Hess.
Local authors Jerry Aaron, Carol Coleman, Jade Griffin, and Stephen Provost will also be present at the event, selling and signing their books.
The fair features bath and body products, jewelry, ironwork, home goods, candles, books, and a variety of artworks.
During Saturday's festivities, featured holiday beverages will be available for guests to sip as they shop, courtesy of O'Skis Pub & Grille! Patrons are also encouraged to visit the exhibits of the Sparks Heritage Museum, which boasts 4,000 square feet of indoor exhibit space featuring a permanent gallery highlighting the history and heritage of Sparks and changing galleries that feature a wide variety of historic, artistic, and cultural themes.
The Museum is located at 814 Victorian Avenue, in the heart of Sparks’ historic downtown district. Assigned parking is available behind the building and accessible via C Street. Patrons parking there should ask the front desk attendants for a parking day pass to place on the dash of their car.
Parking may also be available on Victorian Avenue and the first floor of The Deco apartments.
For more information, visit www.sparksmuseum.org.