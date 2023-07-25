We've been getting calls from residents in Steamboat Springs saying that their watermain broke leaving their homes with no water. The area's water company, Steamboat Springs Water Works, emailed residents saying that they won't be able to fix it for two weeks.
According to the neighbors, this isn't the first time this has happened. Last summer their watermain broke and they were out of water for one week.
Now it's happening again this summer, but this time they have to figure out how to live without working water for two weeks, and residents are not happy.
"This is the second time it's happened. The first time it happened, it happened right behind me here. It flooded my house... The water company would not cover the damages they did to our house," said Steamboat Springs resident Sandur Skulason. "Now it's damaged our house again, and the water came into our house again and they said 'Well we're not going to cover it because we didn't know it was going to blow there'."
Skulason says that they're frustrated nobody has been helping them especially since this is the second year in a row this has happened.
Steamboat Spring Water Works sent an email to all affected residents saying that they're waiting to get a permit from the City of Reno and they won't be able to start working on it until Friday.
The entire process from filing a permit to finish fixing the waterline could take 10 to 14 days.
In the meantime, local residents are having to figure out different ways to adjust to the lack of available water.
On Tuesday, plumbers from the water company were linking hoses from the neighborhood fire hydrants to people's homes, so they at least have water to maintain their landscape and run toilets. They are also providing bottles of drinking water to residents.
Some people have decided to either book a hotel or stay with friends and family temporarily.
"I actually had to move out of here to my dad's house stay over there so we could take a shower in the morning and go to work," Skulason said.
We've reached out to Steamboat Spring Water Works but have not heard back from them.