Reno Police say they arrested a wanted suspect after a standoff at a Motel 6 on Thursday night.
Around 5:30 p.m., regional officers located the wanted person at Motel 6 on Wells Avenue and 9th Street.
SWAT teams executed a search warrant at the Motel 6 where the suspect was barricaded and at 9:30 p.m. took him into custody.
Nobody was injured.
Police arrested Hector Arreola and booked him in the Washoe County Jail on two charges including being a fugitive from another state.
Last night at the scene, Reno Police did flee and conduct a traffic stop nearby, at Sixth and Sutro Streets, with a car they told us afterward was related.
They said the people in the car were cooperative and then released, but police have since told us there was only one scene related: the Motel 6. We've reached out to police for clarification on if the scenes were related and how.
We haven't heard back yet.
Fresno Police say Arreola is a suspect in a shooting that killed 41-year-old Dominique Bustamante in July.
Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.