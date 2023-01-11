20 years ago, Janet Phillips had a vision to build a hiking and biking trail from Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake.

Sadly, Janet passed last month after a battle with cancer.

The Tahoe Pyramid Trail tonight, along with the community, celebrated 20 years of the trail while they honored Janet.

Cheryl Surface with the Tahoe Pyramid Trail said, "We have a solid plan in place moving forward on getting this trail completed, and bringing Janet's dream to reality for everybody."

Janet's goal was to create a trail from Tahoe all the way to Pyramid Lake. And after years of development and construction, her dream became a reality.

The Tahoe Pyramid Trail now follows the entire length of the Truckee River from Lake Tahoe and leads to the Desert of Pyramid Lake.

The trail sees hundreds of bikers, hikers and families. And while it's not complete yet, it will eventually stretch approximately 114 miles.

"She was determined, she would not be stopped and I think of Janet, in restrospect now of course, as a force of nature. Somebody who said I will get this done, I will not be stopped, I will not be unbowed... be unbowed pardon me and carry on. She did that, she was tough as nails," said Janet's longtime friend Phil Satre.