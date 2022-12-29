The board of the Tahoe Pyramid Trail has announced the passing of Janet Phillips.
They say Janet passed away last night, Wednesday, December 28, with her brother holding her hand.
20 years ago, Phillips envisioned creating a trail from Tahoe all the way to Pyramid Lake.
The Tahoe-Pyramid Trail (TPT) started as an audacious idea that once completed, will result in a trail that follows the entire length of the Truckee River, from its source at the stunning Lake Tahoe to the majestic desert terminus of Pyramid Lake. The trail is at 80% completion currently and can be enjoyed by hikers, runners, walkers, or cyclists.
Phillips graduated from Stanford University and spent her career working in water resources along the Truckee River in Nevada.
When she retired, she knew she wanted to spend her time creating the one thing she saw missing along the Truckee River; a trail for all to enjoy.
TPT tells us that Phillips worked with two states, numerous counties, the railroad, and countless other agencies to get approval to build sections of the trail.
In 2019, Phillips was named the Reno-Sparks Citizen of the Year by the Reno Gazette Journal. EDAWN also awarded her the President’s Award.
In addition to her primary love of the TPT Janet served as Chair, from inception, of the Truckee River Fund which has awarded more than 268 grants totaling well over $10 million.
She was a supporter of a wide variety of charities including Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, the Child Assault Prevention, Women and Children's Center of the Sierra, the Alzheimer's Association, the National Foundation for Cancer Research, the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Resurge, Compassion & Choices, and FINCA.
Phillips fought a valiant battle against cancer for nearly two years before passing at 70-years-old.
To support Janet’s legacy and the completion of the trail, please visit www.tahoepyramidtrail.org
A memorial service for Phillips will be held along the trail this spring.