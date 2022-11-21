The Village at Rancharrah is hosting a Shop Small Saturday event on Saturday, November 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for locals to celebrate the small businesses that make The Village so special.
Live jazz music from The Miguel Jimenez Trio, a pop-up market, a photo-booth, and more will be available to guests as they enjoy their local shopping experience.
With this being the first holiday season that the entire Village is open, Shop Small Saturday will be a shopping experience with all tenants along with a variety of pop-up shops that will feature a dozen artisan makers from the Reno-Tahoe area.
The Village Passport is also making its debut, which will be a booklet of offers redeemable at various shops and restaurants at The Village in 2023.
After kicking off some holiday shopping, locals are invited to celebrate the magic of the season with carols from the Cliff Porter Gospel Choir beginning at 4 p.m. and the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony starting at 5 p.m.
Schedule:
Shop Small Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cliff Porter Gospel Choir Performance, Starting at 4 p.m.
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5 p.m.