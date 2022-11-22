According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) October 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6% in October 2022 which increased by 0.2 percentage points from September 2022.
Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates not seasonally adjusted.
In the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), the unemployment rates were 5.6 percent in the Las Vegas area, 3.5% in Reno, and 3.8 percent in the Carson area in October 2022.
In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in Lander County at 3%, and Nye County had the highest rate at 6.1%.
