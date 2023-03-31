VC Silver Circuits Raise Funds to Compete in World Championship

The Virginia City Silver Circuits Robotics Team is headed to Houston for the Robotics World Championship next month. And the community is rallying behind the team.
The Bonanza Saloon and Cafe hosted a fundraiser to help pay for the trip.
There was food, drinks, bingo, raffles, and a silent auction for everyone to enjoy and help these kids go compete. The team even had their robots on display for everyone to check out.
A couple team members told us all about the process and how hard they worked to get where they are now.
Elise Brown, Captain of VC Silver Circuits, says, "So we started with a kickoff, we went to league meets, we built and programmed a robot, we did an outreach in our community, and we worked really hard all season long. And then we qualified for the league meet, we qualified for the state championship."
The robot that won them first place at the state championship is named Eve. Eve was designed to drive on the field and deliver cones onto poles. It was built with an autonomous system, meaning its software problem solves by performing an action, and has a driver control period, meaning you can manually drive it. Eve has been ranked 12th best robot in the world.
Aidan Troska, Technical Team Captain, says, "We're super excited for it and we redesigned our robot so we can compete at a higher level with those teams. So the world championship is teams from all around the world, from the best of their regions come there and compete, try to win, obviously, but we're looking for a win."
You can still donate to help get the silver circuits to Houston by clicking here.