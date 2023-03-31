VC Silver Circuits Raise Funds to Compete in World Championship

Weather Alert

...MORE WIND AND SNOW ON THE WAY... * Travel in Western Nevada and the Sierra will largely be free of snow impacts this weekend with a few light snow showers in the mountains from Lake Tahoe northward. It will be windy in the afternoons with choppy lake waters, turbulent conditions for airplanes and high profile vehicles, and even some blowing dust across the Basin and Range east of Reno-Carson City. * Travel conditions Sunday evening into Monday will deteriorate due to increasing snow showers and gusty winds. There is a high chance of accumulating snowfall in the Sierra, with a medium chance of light accumulating snow for Western Nevada cities. Icy roads could affect the Monday morning commute. * Snow showers and much colder temperatures will linger across the region Monday night through Wednesday. Vigorous snow showers could bring additional snow accumulation up to a few inches anywhere in the Sierra and western Nevada. Afternoon temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal with highs in the 30s for Sierra valleys and 40s across lower elevations. Overnight lows will be downright chilly with readings well below freezing. * For those who are more than ready to say goodbye to winter, there is hope on the horizon. A drying and warming trend is looking likely by the following weekend.