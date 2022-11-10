The Washoe County School District (WCSD) has launched a 24/7 tutoring service for students.
"Paper" is an academic support tutoring platform that enables students to chat online with an expert tutor anytime, anywhere.
Paper is offered free of charge for all WCSD students in sixth- through 12th grades.
“This is a game-changer for our students, and we are proud to offer Paper as an online resource for them,” said Joe Ernst, Chief Accountability Officer for WCSD. “Whenever they need help with their homework in any class offered by WCSD, qualified tutors are standing by to provide on-demand, unlimited assistance and feedback. Our students and staff members are learning to use this simple but vital resource, and we believe it will help our students find even more academic success going forward.”
Paper already supports some 350,000 students in Nevada with 1:1 instructional support. They are among three million students across North America who have access to the chat-based platform, which is designed to address inequities facing all students, empowering them to pursue lifelong learning and prepare for college and career success.
WCSD students use Clever, the district’s portal for online programs, to log in to Paper, which allows students to work individually with qualified tutor-educators to master concepts, improve writing skills and finish homework assignments. WCSD teachers and school administrators have full access to the same learning platforms to monitor tutoring sessions and student work.
The platform also offers writing assignment review, afterschool programming, career and college support and other academic support tools at no cost to students.
There are no advertisements and online content is fully vetted before it is offered to students.
“Paper instructors are multilingual—speaking English, Spanish, French and Mandarin—which is an invaluable resource for our students and families,” said Ernst.
“And for our high school students who are pursuing higher education and applying to colleges, Paper offers access to feedback from college admissions experts who may review their personal essays. High school students who are entering the workforce may work with Paper instructors to review their cover letters and resumes. Paper truly offers invaluable support to students at every grade level, regardless of their abilities and needs. We are thrilled to offer this resource to the 62,000 students of the Washoe County School District.”
For more information about Paper, visit www.washoeschools.net/paper.