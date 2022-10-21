Students and families in the Washoe County School District (WCSD) are invited to meet with two-year and four-year college representatives from across the country and attend seminars about important topics pertaining to college.
This is a valuable opportunity for families to learn more about how their students may qualify and apply to attend institutions of higher learning. Representatives of more than 55 colleges and universities are expected to attend this free event.
Students who are currently attending middle school or high school in WCSD are invited to attend.
At this gathering, they may meet with representatives from higher education and attend workshops to learn about scholarships, financial aid, the college application process and becoming the first in their family to attend college. In addition, families may learn more about the Native American Fee Waiver and navigating the transition after high school for students with special needs.
Students may visit https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/944b6723/gFhDXllR7RGoXsl_sebghQ?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washoeschools.net%2FPage%2F18056 for more information and to register for this free event.