Tuesday at midnight was sine die, the ultimate deadline of the 120 day 82nd Nevada Legislative Session.
In the last few days of the session, hundreds of bills passed through both chambers.
The legislature suspended all normal legislative rules so that they could fast track bills in what's known "behind bars" sessions where the chamber would go into recess and the meeting happened without the cameras recording.
Earlier on Monday, we spoke to Assembly Minority Whip Rich DeLong about his thoughts on the final hours of the session.
DeLong told us that the senate was well behind the assembly, and that they needed to numerous "behind bars" session in order to vote on as many bills as possible.
"They have a different set of rules that we do in the assembly. They're a little more formal, longer process, and they're having a difficult time getting through everything they need to do before midnight tonight," said (R-Reno) Assembly Minority Whip Rich DeLong.
The final day of the legislature is also historically known to hold conference meetings which are work sessions between the assembly and senate - to expedite priority bills.
"It's intense because there's a lot of bills that have to get processed through. There's a lot of negotiating that has been happening right now as bills kind of change from one house to another house and then they have to come to agreement on the final piece of legislation is going to be," said (D-Las Vegas) Assemblyman Cameron C.H. Miller.
Signaling cooperation between Governor Joe Lombardo and Legislative Democrats, two of Lombardo's priority bills were pushed through last minute.
Lombardo's education bill, assembly bill 400, was heavily amended down. As we've reported, the bill would provide funding for transportation to charter schools, and it would let local governments sponsor charter schools.
Additionally, Lombardo's crime bill, senate bill 412, was fast tracked through the senate in a "behind bars" closed off session.
Washoe County Public Defenders Office representative Erica Roth is an opponent of Lombardo's crime bill.
"The Governor's crime bill SB412 dropped this afternoon, it was pushed through at the last minute, there have been no hearings on it so far. it's obviously part of some bigger negotiation," said Washoe County Public Defenders Office Erica Roth.
Opponents of the Governor's crime bill like Roth argue bill deserved public hearings as it takes a more punitive approach to Nevada's criminal justice system.
"They moved this behind the bar, so there's no public input into what the bill says how it will impact the community, or if there can be any amendments or input from the general public as to how it should move forward," explained Roth.
Sources tell us that Lombardo's bills being pushed through in the final hours is what encouraged the agreement between Lombardo and Legislative Democrats to make a deal on the $7 billion state appropriations budget.
While high profile bills like the Oakland A's baseball stadium in Las Vegas and the film tax credit got shelved, there is a likelihood they will become topics of a later special session. DeLong told us the baseball stadium has a better shot because there was an actual bill text introduced.
Contention over the Capitol Improvements Project is one of the main drivers of Lombardo calling for a special session.
In an exclusive interview with Senate Minority Leader Heidi Seevers Gansert directly after the final adjournment, Gansert told KTVN that she was going to Lombardo's office shortly after midnight to discuss scheduling a special session.
The Governor Office issued this statement at 1:00 AM on Tuesday.
“Late last night, the regular legislative session concluded. My office and I are conferring with legislative leadership this evening, and I anticipate calling a special legislative session in the morning. I will issue a proclamation to outline agenda items for the special session when finalized."