On Monday, January 9, 2023, the Lyon County Board of County Commissioners met to issue a Declaration of Emergency for the ongoing winter weather events impacting the community. An Emergency Declaration gives governments the flexibility to quickly request resources necessary to respond to protect the health and safety of residents.
Lyon County made the decision to issue a declaration due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from the previous storm. In addition, the National Weather Service has forecasted additional storms into Tuesday, with a possible break Wednesday and Thursday before another system arrives.
Lyon County will likely see water rise in streams, creeks, culverts, and drainage areas. While river flooding is not currently expected, residents should always be prepared. Be ready for possible power outages and stock up with at least three days’ worth of food, water, and supplies.
Lyon County has activated an emergency operations center to respond to needs across the county. For flooding and weather-related concerns and assistance, citizens are encouraged to call (775) 461-3757.
In an emergency, please call 911.