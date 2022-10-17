The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has received a $56,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety to support their ongoing participation in the Joining Forces Traffic Safety campaign for the upcoming 2022/2023 year.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will use the funds from their grant to team up with other law enforcement agencies in the northern Nevada area for multiple events beginning October of 2022.
Joining Forces is a high visibility, multi-jurisdictional statewide effort to increase safety on Nevada’s roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws including distracted driving, speeding, impaired driving, and pedestrian safety.
Within the last two years, Lyon County Deputies have utilized a large portion of the Joining Forces grant funds to conduct approximately 7,800 traffic stops which yielded approximately 2,500 citations.
Their goal is to reduce the number of traffic fatalities, as well as decrease the incidents of impaired driving.
(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)