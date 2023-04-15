The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says no one will be charged in a child luring investigation in Fernley.
On April 13, Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 500 block of Shadow Lane in Fernley for a report of suspicious circumstances.
Responding deputies were informed that a pre-teenage female had been approached by a male adult who called her to his vehicle.
An investigation to identify the driver began.
later that day, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says their dispatch center received a call from the accused man and met with him to take an official statement.
After a two-day investigation, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office completed its investigation and determined that the accused man would not be charged as the initial report of child luring was determined to be unfounded.
------------------------
Updated story from April 14:
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says with the public's help, they were able to identify and locate the driver of a specific vehicle in a possible child abduction attempt.
On April 13, the Sheriff's Office sent out a public request to help identify a person of interest in their investigation.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20's to middle 30's, with dark hair and a mustache.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
---------------------
Original Story from April 13:
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in a possible child luring investigation.
Deputies say it happened on April 13, 2023 around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ranch Road and Vance Drive in Fernley.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20's to middle 30's, with dark hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a gray t-shirt, and blue pants.
Below is a picture of the suspect's vehicle that was caught on a nearby surveillance camera. Officials say he was driving an early 2000's, gray/blue Chevrolet pickup truck that has a quad cab.
According to the police report, the suspect tried to lure a pre-teen girl into his truck while she was riding her bike alone, but the pre-teen was able to get away.
The suspect was last seen driving east on Vance Drive.
Anyone with information that could help with finding the suspect or suspect's vehicle should contact Sergeant Julie Redmond or Sergeant Gabe Santos at (775) 463-6620 or send an anonymous tip to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Reference case #23LY01601.