Lyon County will unveil a plaque renaming the Lyon County Justice Complex to the Donald J. Trump Justice Complex on Saturday.
A ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the facility located at 911 Harvey Way in Yerington.
The Board of Commissioners passed a Proclamation with a 3-2 vote in August 2021 to rename the facility.
The Sheriff's Office, Jail, Third Judicial District Court, and Walker River Justice Court are housed at the Justice Complex which opened in 2013.
The plaque was paid for with private donations.
(Lyon County)