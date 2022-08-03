Police say they have arrested a man accused of prowling and breaking into homes in Reno.
Police say last month, the suspect, 27-year-old Darius Horne peered through bedroom windows of two women.
The two separate incidents happened on July 13th and July 14th near E. 9th Street.
Subsequently, people living in that same area captured a similar looking man on home surveillance cameras.
Then, on August 2nd, Detectives with the Regional Crime Suppression Unit and the Downtown Enforcement Team say they saw a man matching the suspect's description near E. 5th Street and Eureka Avenue. The man was stopped for a minor traffic violation and interviewed by Detectives.
Police say he admitted to several of the charges and was also identified by the initial victims as well.
Horne was then booked into the Washoe County Jail without bail.