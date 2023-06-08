Reno Police Department Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) unit says a man faces several child sex-related charges.
Officials say 44-year-old Carlos Concha sent nude photos and videos online to an undercover detective, who Concha believed to be a 15-year-old.
On June 7, the regional HEAT unit, along with detectives from the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit, and the FBI arrested Concha.
Concha was charged with luring a child with the use of a computer, attempted abuse of a child for sexual exploitation, and attempt to use /permit minor to be a subject of sexual portrayal.
Authorities say at the time of his arrest, Concha was out on bail after being arrested in Truckee in March 2023, for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor. They say the Truckee Police Department, FBI, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, and HEAT detectives worked together to arrest Concha after he drove from Reno to Truckee to meet up with the juvenile. That case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
(Reno Police contributed to this report.)