Reno Man Arrested for Attempting to Meet with Minor for Sex

On March 4, 2023, Truckee Police said an investigation led to the arrest of 43-year-old Carlos Concha from Reno, for allegedly trying to meet with an underage person for sex.
Concha was arrested on numerous sex crimes related to child luring and enticement. He was booked at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Truckee Jail on a quarter-million dollar bail.
The FBI, Northern Nevada’s Regional Human Trafficking and Exploitation Team (HEAT), and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office conducted this sting operation.
The Truckee Police Department says it encourages all parents to take proactive efforts in monitoring the online activity of their children, and to engage in meaningful conversation about the potential dangers of social media and other online chat platforms.