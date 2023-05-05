A man is behind bars after police say he rammed his car into a second one during a road-rage incident.
Sparks Police say Michael Carr rammed his car into the other one, near Vista Blvd. and Iratcabal Drive just after 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say an off-duty officer saw Carr and followed him until other officers arrived on scene and stopped him.
Carr was interviewed and then booked into the Washoe County Jail on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and duty to stop at an accident.
Police say no injuries were reported in the incident.
According to police, they received multiple calls about the crash from witnesses.
Officers say they were also given photos and Ring camera footage from neighbors to help the investigation.