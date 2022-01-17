A Winnemucca man wanted on multiple felony warrants is behind bars after a hours-long standoff in Humboldt County early Sunday evening.
Deputies say a license plate left at the scene of a hit-&-run crash led authorities to the home of 58-year-old Robert Lane Murray on Jupiter Street, around 5 p.m.
When they arrived, they say Murray threatened suicide and showed a gun, pointing it at deputies several times.
That's when they say the Tri-County Special Response Team responded and started negotiating with Murray.
After more than three hours, and with the help of two friends, deputies say Murray surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.
Authorities say a woman who was also inside the home was evacuated during the standoff.
Afterwards, authorities say they found ammunition along with the firearm.
Murray was booked into the Humboldt County Detention Center on $165,000 bail where he's charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a First Responder, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and two counts of Fugitive from Justice.
Personnel from the Winnemucca Police Department, Lander County Sheriff’s Office, Pershing County Sheriff’s Office and HGH EMS-Rescue assisted with this incident.