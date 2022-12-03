A man from northern California was arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle in unincorporated Lincoln.
During a traffic stop, a Placer County Sheriff's Office Deputy noticed the ignition of the vehicle was punched, possibly indicating the vehicle had been stolen.
Upon further investigation, the deputy discovered the license plate on the vehicle did not match the VIN, and the vehicle was in fact, reported stolen.
The driver was detained while the deputy searched the vehicle, where he found the flathead screwdriver used to punch the ignition and start the vehicle, hypodermic syringes containing suspected methamphetamine, and a spare key that appeared to match the make and model of the vehicle.
The suspect driver, 33-year-old Justin Ford of Redding, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, and several other related charges.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)