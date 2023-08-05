A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated stalking in Storey County.
In the process of a routine traffic stop for impeding the flow of traffic, the Storey County Sheriff's Office discovered that driver Neil Carroll was under active investigation for making a threatening phone call to a Storey County deputy on Thursday, August 3rd.
That traffic stop happened in the area of State Route 341 and Geiger Summit.
According to a post on the SCSO Facebook page, when questioned, Carroll said he was trying to make contact with the deputy he threatened. Further investigation revealed Carroll to allegedly be in possession of a hit list comprised of northern Nevada law enforcement officers, including 2 Storey County deputies.
Carroll's bail is set at $50,000.
If you have information that can help in this investigation, call the Storey County Sheriff's Office at (775) 847-0959.