Washoe County Sheriff's Office detectives charged Billy Orth, 29, with open murder in the shooting of a man in Sun Valley on February 11, 2023.
Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the area of Leonesio Dr. around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.
When Deputies got to the scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound. That man was transported to a regional hospital and later pronounced deceased.
The sheriff's office tells us there is no threat to the public and no outstanding suspects.
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting the formal death investigation and will release the victim’s name upon next of kin notification.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number: WC23-753.