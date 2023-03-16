A man has been convicted of one count of vehicular manslaughter stemming from an incident in July 2021.
On July 3rd, Sparks Police Department officers responded to 450 Howard Drive on the report of a car crash involving a pedestrian.
Authorities say Max Sugiu Crisostomo was driving southbound on Howard Drive and struck a 74-year-old woman who had been crossing the street.
Authorities say the woman suffered multiple blunt force injuries and died 22 days later.
Crisostomo will serve 180 days in the Washoe County Jail suspended for 2 years, on the conditions that he be placed on house arrest for 90 days, that he complete the Victim Impact Panel, and that he obey all laws.
(City of Sparks contributed to this report.)