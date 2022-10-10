Pacer Tobey.PNG

UPDATE:

Pacer Tobey has been located and is safe.

-------------------

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night.

Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. 

Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. 

Family members say Pacer takes a lot of medication for his health to prevent seizures, migraines and mood stabilizers. 

He was last seen wearing grey under armor sweats and a grey hoodie.