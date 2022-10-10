UPDATE:
Pacer Tobey has been located and is safe.
-------------------
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night.
Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno.
Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability.
Family members say Pacer takes a lot of medication for his health to prevent seizures, migraines and mood stabilizers.
He was last seen wearing grey under armor sweats and a grey hoodie.