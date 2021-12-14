Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport is now officially named Harry Reid International Airport.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak attended a ceremony Tuesday formally re-branding the airport.
In February, the Clark County Commission unanimously approved renaming the airport after the state’s longest serving senator.
The airport was first named for Democratic Sen. Patrick McCarran, who served from 1933-1954.
Critics have brought up his reported history of perpetuating racism, xenophobia and antisemitism.
Reid, also a Democrat, served in the Senate from 1987-2017.
Senator Harry Reid released this official statement:
"For my whole life, I’ve been coming and going from McCarran Airport, since the first time I ever got on a plane, back in 1958. This airport has been my gateway to the world. During my 35 years in Washington, I was here a lot. Home means Nevada, and for me, the airport long ago became synonymous with home. Arriving here meant coming back to Nevada, the home where I was born and grew up, and where Landra and I have happily raised our children. I love this state.
The airport is a very special place to me. I worked hard during my years in Congress to help build and grow the airport, and it is a source of tremendous pride to me. It is an outstanding facility, a world class international transportation hub. It is the indispensable ingredient to Las Vegas’ success; it’s the gateway through which millions come from every corner of the world to see our city, which is like no other place on earth.
So, it’s the greatest of honors to have my name on this airport. I am so grateful to Tick Segerblom, whose idea this was, and to the Clark County Commissioners, who voted to make this change. I also thank all my many forever friends who worked to secure this honor for me, and who generously contributed to the cost of rebranding the airport. No taxpayer dollars will be spent on these changes; all expenses will be covered by donations. That was important to me.
Most importantly, I thank the people of Nevada for letting me serve. It has been the greatest privilege of my life."
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)