The Washoe County Health District has partnered with Community Health Alliance and Immunize Nevada to provide the meningococcal (MenACWY) vaccine to students aged 11-17 at a drive-through event on Friday, July 22, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The event will take place at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, 1001 E. 9th St. in Reno. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available. A parent or legal guardian is required to be there for those aged 11-17.
As of June 30, 2022, the meningococcal vaccine is required for students entering 12th grade at any public, private or charter high school in Nevada. More information from the Washoe County School District is here. Per state law, students entering 7th and 12th grades are required to receive this vaccine; the vaccine for most 12th graders is a booster.
Appointments for the July 22 event and can be made here. A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted but residents are strongly encouraged to make an appointment.
“With the new requirement for all high school seniors to get the meningococcal vaccine booster, we strongly recommend parents take advantage of this opportunity at our drive-through location,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “If not, make sure to contact your physician or pediatrician as soon as possible. Thank you to Community Health Alliance and Immunize Nevada for partnering with us on this very important event.”
For more information on meningococcal disease and the vaccine, go here
(Washoe County Health District)