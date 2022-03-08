Nevada students entering the 12th grade in 2022 will be required to have an additional vaccine in their record before school begins.
Effective July 1, 2022, students enrolled in the 12th grade throughout Nevada will be required to receive the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year. The MenACWY vaccine is an immunization against meningitis.
The requirement, approved by the State Board of Health as a state regulation, is for all public, private, and charter schools in Nevada. For most students this means a booster dose as they likely received a first dose of MenACWY at ages 11-12.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends a single dose of MenACWY at ages 11-12 followed by a booster dose administered at 16 years of age.
The requirement goes into effect after June 30, 2022, and while all incoming 12th graders must receive the vaccine, students with appropriate medical conditions may receive temporary or permanent medical exemptions if authorized by their physicians. Exemptions are administered at the school district level.
MenACWY is not a live vaccine and cannot cause infection.
Vaccines are available through primary care providers, pharmacies, health districts and Federally Qualified Health Centers throughout Nevada. For more information or to find a vaccine clinic go to immunizenevada.org.
Immunization records can be accessed through the Nevada WebIZ public portal at IZRecord.nv.gov. The Nevada WebIZ Helpdesk can also provide assistance at 775-684-5954.
(Department of Health & Human Services)