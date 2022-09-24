In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month this September, Partnership Carson City teamed up with the Suicide Prevention Network and Partnership Douglas County for a prevention starts here Mental Wellness Awareness Event and Walk that took place on Saturday, at McFadden Plaza in Carson City.
During the event, participants learned about the agencies and options and resources available for healthy self-care and mental wellness.
“Events like the Mental Wellness Awareness Event and Walk are one way that we as an organization bring attention to and raise much-needed funds for advocacies like this,” said Partnership Carson City Deputy Director Samantha Szoyka. “We hope this year’s walk sends the message that mental health matters and no one is ever alone.”
All participants were encouraged to share their walk experience by tagging the event organizers or about the awareness event including any of the following #PartnershipCarsonCity #PartnershipDouglasCounty #SuicidePrevention #MentalHealthAwareness #WalkforHealth